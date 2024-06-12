Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 Begins Today In San Antonio

The broadcasters who have come to San Antonio for Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 will be getting their money’s worth today. The day one buzz is all about FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez’s opening keynote, coming as tension grows between radio and the FCC.

Adding to the day’s robust schedule is a leadership roundtable, featuring prominent figures such as Otto Padron, President and CEO of Meruelo Media, and Natalia Sanchez Alvarez, CEO of Norsan Media. Moderated by Radio Ink’s Cameron Coats, this discussion promises to gain boots-on-the-ground insight from those at the very top.

Also on the agenda is the esteemed Medallas de Cortez Awards Presentation, which annually celebrates excellence across various facets of Hispanic radio. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the industry.

Stay tuned to Radio Ink’s headlines and social media feeds for ongoing coverage and updates from the Hispanic Radio Conference 2024, where the future of radio is in focus.