SiriusXM Scores FIFA Women’s World Cup Coverage With FOX

As the United States Women’s National Team sets its sights on a third consecutive World Cup title, SiriusXM has announced its coverage plans for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in conjunction with FOX Sports. Subscribers will have access to live broadcasts of all 64 matches in Australia and New Zealand, from the opening game on July 20 to the World Cup Final on August 20.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will host 32 teams across the host countries, with the United States facing off against the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam in Group E. FOX Sports will deliver English-language broadcasts of all tournament matches primarily on FOX Sports on SiriusXM. In instances where two matches are scheduled at the same time, one will air on SiriusXM FC.

In addition to live match broadcasts, SiriusXM will offer listeners daily commentary on its dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC. Notable figures, including former Canadian national team member Kaylyn Kyle and seasoned soccer broadcaster Marisa Pilla, will join the SiriusXM team for the tournament. Kyle, Pilla, and SiriusXM’s Julie Stewart-Binks will host The Football Show.

Former USWNT players Heather O’Reilly and Lori Lindsey, hosts of the weekly SiriusXM show, Played In, will also provide reports from Australia and New Zealand during the tournament.