Signal Awards Name On Air Fest’s Jemma Rose Brown As GM

The Signal Awards announced the appointment of former On Air Fest Co-Creator Jemma Rose Brown as its General Manager. Brown brings over a decade of experience to the role, ensuring the awards’ mission to celebrate and promote podcasting excellence.

Previously, Brown served as the Director at creative agency work x work and was a driving force behind the audio-centric On Air Fest, orchestrating programming and partnerships across nine festivals in New York and Los Angeles. Her tenure saw appearances from notable figures such as Francis Ford Coppola and Jason Derulo, and involved collaboration with major brands like Spotify and Meta.

In discussing her new role, Jemma Rose Brown emphasized, “Podcasting is a wildly creative and influential medium that continues to shape our cultural landscape. I’m thrilled to step into this role at Signal to help recognize the most innovative work being made today, and expand the impact of the Signal Awards in our industry.”

The Signal Awards are adjudicated by a distinguished jury, including leaders from HBO, Vox Media, and Netflix, ensuring that the most innovative and influential voices in podcasting are celebrated.

The winners of the 3rd annual Signal Awards will be revealed on October 15, with the ceremony to follow shortly.

Notable figures including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, and Kit Harington were winners at last year’s awards. Podcasts such as HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, The Slowdown, and Netflix is a Daily Joke also received Gold Awards. For the first time, Audible clinched the Signal Company of the Year award, securing 32 wins in various categories.