Second Annual Signal Awards Crown Podcasting’s Best

The Signal Awards has unveiled its list of winners for the year, featuring some of the most influential voices in podcasting. Among the notable winners are Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, and Kit Harington. Podcasts like HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, The Slowdown, and Netflix is a Daily Joke also took home Gold Awards.

For the first time, the Signal Company of the Year award was clinched by Audible, which secured 32 wins across various categories. Some of its winning entries included Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast and The Sesame Street Podcast.

During the public voting phase, more than 130,000 votes were cast for the Signal Listener’s Choice award. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast and Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend were among the podcasts that received the most public votes.

In its second year, the Signal Awards received nearly 2,000 entries, making it one of the largest global honors for podcasts. The awards welcomed a diverse range of entrants, from media giants like Warner Bros. Discovery and ABC News to emerging companies like Vox Media Podcast Network and Lemonada.

Notably, the Best Indie Podcast category saw winners like Like You: Mindfulness For Kids and Fireside with Blair Hodges. Live recorded and video podcasts also continued to gain traction, with shows like The Official Game of Thrones Podcast House of the Dragon receiving accolades for Best Live Podcast Recording.

The Signal Award winners will be celebrated at a reception at The Bowery NYC on October 23.

Signal Awards Managing Director Deondric Royster emphasized, “2023 was a huge year for podcasts, as worldwide listenership continued to skyrocket and new trends emerged. The winners of the second annual Signal Awards represent the best of the industry: those who are pushing boundaries, telling important stories, encouraging laughter, and reaffirming the overall power of podcasting and its ability to connect to listeners all over the world.”