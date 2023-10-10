‘Ghost Story’ Turns Homicide Investigation In Wondery Podcast

Wondery, in partnership with Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, is set to unveil Ghost Story, a compelling limited podcast series that interweaves a haunting, a murder investigation, and intricate family dynamics.

The show’s host, journalist Tristan Redman, starts off skeptical about the supernatural. However, his skepticism wavers when he revisits his teenage bedroom, a room with a history of strange occurrences. Things get even more intriguing when Redman learns that his wife’s great-grandmother, Naomi Dancy, was brutally murdered next door in 1937. Redman delves into the unsettling connection between the mysterious ghostly visits and the long-ago murder, navigating sensitive family history and asking questions that many would rather leave unanswered.

The narrative includes perspectives from homicide detectives, paranormal investigators, psychic mediums, and notably, members of the Dancy family who are speaking publicly about the murder for the first time—among them, actor Hugh Dancy, Redman’s brother-in-law.

Ghost Story marks the fourth collaboration between Wondery and Pineapple Street Studios, following successful series such as 9/12, Will Be Wild, and Persona. The series is set to premiere on October 23.

“Journalists aren’t supposed to take ghosts seriously. But when you find out there might be one in your bedroom, and that it might be linked to a family murder: how could you not investigate?” said Redman. “I’ve spent two years reporting this story and I’m excited for people to hear it. It’s about ghosts, it’s about a forgotten murder, and it’s about how we deal with uncomfortable things from the past.”