RAD Radio Returns To Sacramento With Its Own Dedicated Station

Lotus Communications and Williams Broadcasting Incorporated have announced the return of The Rob, Anybody, and Dawn Show, aka RAD Radio, to Sacramento airwaves. The show, previously on Audacy-owned 98 Rock (KRXQ) from 1999 until this past summer, will now have the unique distinction of occupying an entire radio station, broadcasting on RAD Radio 104.7FM/890AM (KSAC-AM) 24/7 starting November 13.

The live morning show will air on weekdays, with rebroadcasts scheduled for afternoon drive and overnights. “Best of” segments and archival material will fill in during middays and evenings.

RAD Radio General Manager Kurt Bagelmann commented, “I am so excited for the legions of passionate RAD fans throughout Northern California and the many RADvertisers who have benefited so much from their involvement in the show. Rob Williams and his team are phenomenal entertainers who have been legendary market leaders in Sacramento Radio for decades. Truthfully, there are no words to describe how excited we are to team up for our upcoming launch on Lotus’s KSAC. Best of all, they are just super high-class people who are a joy to work with.”

“I was just 21 years old when Lotus hired me as a morning show host in Reno…within a couple of years I was a program director, and a few years later Operations Manager of the Reno property, where to this day, RAD remains the dominant morning show in that amazing market on KDOT, Rock 104.5. I have always loved and respected Lotus and the Kalmenson family and this unbelievable opportunity to partner with them on this historic endeavor is the next evolution of our epic relationship,” said Williams.