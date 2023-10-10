Salem Sets Final Day For Greenville-Spartanburg Cluster

In August, Radio Ink reported that Salem Media Group moved to sell its radio stations in the Greenville-Spartanburg market of South Carolina to Educational Media Foundation. The $6.775 deal has officially gained approval and closed, with the Salem stations’ last day set for October 28.

In an internal memo received by Radio Ink, management said, “I am unfortunately sharing with you the end of WRTH/WLTE(95-5/103-3 Earth-FM) and WGTK-FM/HD1 (94-5 The Answer), which is also parent to HD2 (Earth-FM), HD3 (Rejoice 96-9) & HD4 (Poder 102.9).”

“The new owners have no plans of continuing our programming or content. They are going to program formats unique to them and will not continue with the formats we have been presenting. So, as of Midnight 10/28/23, all of Salem Media Group’s Greenville-Spartanburg stations will cease operation.”

EMF is expected to use both signals to enhance market coverage for KLOVE in Upstate South Carolina and bring Air1 to the region for the first time.