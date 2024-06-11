The River 105.9’s Renee DiNino To Retire From Hartford Radio

Renee DiNino, who has spent nearly two decades in Hartford, CT radio with The River 105.9 (WHCN), has announced she will retire at the end of the month. The Connecticut native hosts middays, and has also served as WHCN’s Community Access Director and host of Acoustic Sunday Mornings.

As she steps away, DiNino is been recognized for her extensive community service, earning multiple Humanitarian Awards. She has actively contributed to several boards and committees, including Kenway’s Cause, Inc., Connecticut FoodShare, and Operation Fuel, as well as advocacy groups like Special Olympics Connecticut and Autism Speaks.

Her advocacy extended to legislative efforts for animal welfare and community initiatives against bullying, emphasizing her dedication to various humanitarian causes.

iHeartMedia Connecticut Senior Vice President of Programming Joey Brooks said, “Renee has done an amazing job in her nearly two decades as the Midday Host on The River. Her commitment to the community is unmatched and she has helped raise millions of dollars to help the people of Connecticut and beyond.”

Market President Steve Honeycomb added, “Renee has done incredible work during her time with iHeartMedia and has done so much to help the community. She will be missed, and we are grateful for all that she has done for our stations and listeners.”