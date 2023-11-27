iHeart Connecticut Lends Two Holiday Helping Hands

During Thanksgiving Week, iHeartMedia Connecticut recently orchestrated two food drives in Hartford and New Haven, benefiting Connecticut Foodshare. Both events gathered nearly 13,000 frozen turkeys, 7,000 pounds of non-perishable food, and more than $37,000 in monetary donations.

The Hartford drive, held on November 14 at Connecticut Foodshare’s headquarters, was the 24th annual Bank of America Turkey Tuesday. Supported by iHeartMedia’s Hartford stations, the event saw The River 105.9 (WHCN) on-air personality Renee DiNino broadcasting live to boost awareness and donations.

In New Haven, the 33rd annual KC101 (WKCI) Stuff-A-Bus event spanned November 17 and 18 at Stop & Shop Plaza in Hamden. Vinnie Penn, Rob Dibble, and Adam Rivers hosted live broadcasts to encourage community participation.

iHeartMedia Hartford & New Haven Marketing VP Vanessa Wojtusiak said, “We’re immensely proud of our community and so grateful for the way it came together in such strong numbers again to support our neighbors this holiday season. We love working with Connecticut Foodshare on this annual tradition ensuring our community can truly have a Happy Thanksgiving”

Connecticut Foodshare President Jason Jakubowski said, “We could not have met our Thanksgiving goal without our community partners. Thanks to the amazing team at iHeartMedia our neighbors throughout Connecticut will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their family and friends.”

iHeart CT takes Radio Ink‘s latest 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $8 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.