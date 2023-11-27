Radio Triples The Season Of Giving Tally In Week Three

While many were dishing up Thanksgiving dinner (and leftovers), stations were out serving communities across America – making a huge difference in Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally. A cornucopia’s worth of food drives made this a $5.19 million week for radio, bringing the grand total to $7.67 million.

Beasley Philadelphia’s WMMR led the pack this week, with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger including some big-name celebrity guests. Check out the rest of today’s headlines for numerous new additions, including a turkey blitz!

After this week, radio is well on its way to beat 2021’s total of $23.7 million, especially with Giving Tuesday tomorrow and so many scheduling their annual holiday drives. Don’t let your station get left out of Radio Ink! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

