Pennsylvania Station Goes Pay For Play (For A Good Cause)

Typically getting caught in a “pay for play” scenario will net a station a lot of trouble, but 105.7 The X (WQXA) in Harrisburg, PA did it all for the local Children’s Miracle Network. The Cumulus station raised more than $350,000 through its 17th Annual People’s Pay 4 Play Radiothon.

The 28-hour event featured listeners requesting songs for donations ranging from $25 to more than $1,000 per song. Additionally, Brent Smith from the rock band Shinedown joined the radiothon, contributing $10,000 to help Gannon Kupko, Jr., a nine-year-old “miracle” child, reach his $10,000 fundraising goal. Smith also surprised Gannon with an additional $10,000 for his family, ensuring a memorable Christmas for them.

WQXA PD Chris James said, “The People’s Morning Show team of Nipsey, Vince, and Jen Shade, and all involved, including our listeners and partners, have been amazing in pushing for that extra dollar to help the kids of Central PA. The fact that Brent Smith from Shinedown was nice enough to help out Gannon Kupko, Jr. on his goal to raise $10,000 for Children’s Miracle Network was such an earth-shattering surprise. Not a dry eye in Central PA…”

