Columbus FM Nabs Sunny Six-Figure Sum For Kids’ Mental Health

Columbus Radio Group’s Sunny 95 (WSNY) held its 37th “Day of Thanks” fundraiser event on November 17. Saga Communications’ Ohio-based station collected $113,847 for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the On Our Sleeves Movement. This brings the total funds raised by WSNY listeners and sponsors to more than $8 million.

This year’s radiothon, apart from its fundraising efforts, also focused on raising awareness about children’s mental health issues. Sunny 95 launched a year-long campaign featuring monthly conversations on various mental health challenges faced by families. The initiative aims to break down stigmas, enhance understanding of mental health needs, and impart skills to foster mental health and wellness.

The event was hosted by the “Sunny This Morning” team, including Stacy McKay, Dino Tripodis, Greg Hansberry, and Clark Donley, along with PM Driver Miss Lisa. The hosts interviewed a variety of guests, including patient families and Nina Day, wife of The Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day. The Days have been vocal supporters of the On Our Sleeves movement since its inception in 2018, advocating for children’s mental health.

