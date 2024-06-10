SiriusXM To Go Live From Pinehurst For US Open Championship

SiriusXM has announced it will be the exclusive national audio broadcaster for the 124th US Open Championship, providing more than 40 hours of live coverage from June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina.

The broadcast team includes Taylor Zarzour and Brian Katrek on play-by-play, with lead analyst Mark Carnevale and three-time U.S. Open Champion Hale Irwin providing expert analysis. On-course reporting will be handled by Maureen Madill, Emelia Migliaccio, John Maginnes, and Carl Paulson, with additional commentary and player interviews by Jason Sobel and Jim McLean. Post-round discussions will be led by Gary Williams.

Listeners can tune in from the start to the end of each day’s play, with extended coverage on the weekend starting at 10 am ET. In the event of a playoff, SiriusXM will cover every shot live. Coverage will be accessible on PGA Tour Radio and the SiriusXM app.

U.S. Open Week will feature special programming like Payne and Me, recalling Payne Stewart’s 1999 victory with his caddie Mike Hicks, and shows hosted by Lucas Glover and Rocco Mediate, alongside ANNIKA with Annika Sorenstam.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein said, “Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most challenging courses in the world. With the best players in golf set to compete there, we’re excited to bring listeners inside the ropes from the start of the Championship to the finish. With more than 40 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage, and in-depth specials on U.S. Open history and more, we’re going to bring our audience closer to what is annually one of the best events in golf.”