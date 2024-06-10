Pat Angerer Succeeds Ed Podolak In Iowa Football Radio Booth

Former University of Iowa All-America linebacker Pat Angerer is joining the Hawkeye radio broadcast team as color commentator ahead of the 2024 season. He will make his debut alongside Gary Dolphin on August 31 during the team’s matchup with Illinois State.

Angerer steps into the role vacated by former Iowa star and Kansas City Chiefs player Ed Podolak who is exiting the booth after 42 seasons and nearly 500 games. Podolak will still contribute to pregame shows and podcasts, Iowa announced in April.

During his collegiate career from 2005-09, Angerer was a standout player for the Hawkeyes, participating in four bowl games and securing a total of 258 tackles. Following his time at Iowa, Angerer was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 and spent four seasons in the NFL.

Angerer commented, “I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity. Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.”

“Ed and Gary have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice. I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth.”

Hawkeye Sports Properties Vice President & General Manager Gabe Aguirre noted, “We are excited to welcome Pat to the Hawkeye Radio Network. In his playing days, he brought passion and energy to every game day and we have no doubt he will do the same as our color analyst. It’s never easy replacing a legend, but I think Pat is the perfect fit to join Gary in the booth, given his experience in college and the NFL and his love for the Hawkeyes.”