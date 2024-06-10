Triton Digital Opens Fourth European Office With Paris Expansion

In order to enhance relationships with European publishers following its 2023 acquisition of Manadge, a France-based programmatic advertising platform, Triton Digital has announced the opening of a new office in Paris.

In line with its growth strategy in Europe, Triton Digital has promoted Manadge former Publisher Sales Manager, Alexandre Rifflard, to Director of Market Development EMEA. Rifflard will lead business development and maintain publisher relations across Triton’s offerings, including Adserver, SSP, Manadge, podcasting, and streaming services. He will report to Daniel Karlsson, VP Market Development EMEA & Global Strategy.

The Paris office joins Triton Digital’s existing European locations in London, Madrid, and Athens, reinforcing its commitment to providing tailored digital audio technology solutions that address the unique needs of local markets.

Rifflard commented, “We are thrilled to open our new office in Paris, which marks a significant step in our commitment to the European market. This expansion will allow us to serve our clients more effectively and continue to grow our presence across the continent.”