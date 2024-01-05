Former BFoA Chairman Phil Lombardo Passes Away

Phil Lombardo, who served as NAB Joint Board Chairman, Broadcasters Foundation of America chair, and founded Citadel Communications, has passed away at 88. Under his leadership, the BFoA’s annual financial assistance grew from $60,000 to nearly $850,000. Lombardo served as chair for the BFoA for thirteen years.

Lombardo’s broadcasting career began at WBBM-TV as a production assistant. Rising through the ranks, he later moved to New York to take over Corinthian Broadcasting. After nine years, Lombardo resigned to start Citadel Communications in 1982. The last Citadel station was sold to Nexstar Media Group in 2023.

BFoA President Tim McCarthy told Radio Ink, “Phil was a legend in the industry, a tremendous businessman, but most importantly, he had an unparalleled commitment to broadcasters in need. He really, really cared.”

The BFoA named its annual celebrity golf tournament during the NAB Show in Las Vegas after Lombardo in 2010.

Upon stepping down from his role at the BFoA in 2016, Lombardo said, “It has been my great honor to give back to this industry that has been so good to me and to so many. Foundation recipients were hard-working broadcasters, committed to their stations and communities, and now destitute, often alone, and in need of our support. It has been the most rewarding endeavor of my career to serve our colleagues in need.”