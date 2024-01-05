NAB President Curtis LeGeyt Is Radio’s Executive Of The Year

In 2023, radio again faced the compounding threats posed by Big Tech, automakers, and economic uncertainty. These issues are too big for one single broadcast company to tackle alone. It took an overarching leader with the ability to unite, organize, and fight back when needed to guide the industry through a landmark year with a steady hand – National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

From AM to AI and everything in between, LeGeyt and the NAB rose to be radio’s lighthouse in a stormy sea. For his efforts and guidance, Radio Ink has named him Executive of the Year.

In our upcoming January 2024 issue, LeGeyt remarks, “We need to cut through the clutter and noise in the current media landscape and remind these policymakers of what local broadcast is doing.”

“It’s very, very hard to get lawmakers’ attention away from the immediate crises of funding the government, and certainly our foreign policy issues. We’re able to do that because of our coordinated message. And it’s a message that’s really resonating at this moment in time.”

But LeGeyt has rallied broadcasters and listeners to get that attention on Capitol Hill. The NAB has been at the center of the bipartisan AM For Every Vehicle Act, which would preserve radio’s place in the dashboard by law, and is poised to reach a vote in 2024.

Bill sponsor and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey told Radio Ink, “Curtis LeGeyt and NAB have been essential partners in preserving AM radio and advancing my AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. As automakers turn their backs on broadcast AM radio, Curtis and NAB have had the backs of broadcasters around the country. Thanks to that support, I am confident that Congress will pass my bill and ensure this accessible and reliable communication channel remains in vehicles for years to come.”

In addition to DC, LeGeyt also holds the respect of radio’s most powerful.

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman praised LeGeyt, saying, “Broadcast radio is the number one consumer mass medium in the US, and it’s critical to have an engaged and informed leader representing our industry in Washington to ensure we can continue to effectively serve our communities across America. Curtis LeGeyt is that leader; his vast experience inside the association before becoming CEO of NAB has provided him with the perspective, clarity, and wisdom to lead our complex and exciting industry, and I appreciate his tireless work on our behalf.”

Of the decision to name LeGeyt as Executive of the Year, Radio Ink Magazine Editor Lainie Petersen said, “From the time he took the helm at the NAB, Curtis has proven to be an exemplary leader. In addition to bringing together and leading the radio industry in support of keeping AM radio in the nation’s vehicles, he continues to shape the National Association of Broadcasters into one of the most effective lobbying and advocacy organizations in the country. Radio Ink is proud to honor Curtis as our Executive of the Year.”

For our full interview with Curtis LeGeyt, as well as more acclaim from broadcasting and political leaders, pick up a print or digital copy of Radio Ink on Monday, January 8.