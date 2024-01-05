Tell Radio Ink: What Will Be Your Biggest Challenge In 2024?

As we step into 2024, the radio industry continues to push on with and against evolving technology, shifting listener habits, and an increasingly competitive media landscape. In an upcoming feature, Radio Ink will address your 2024 Challenge.

Your experiences, insights, and predictions not only reflect the current state of the industry but also guide its future direction. Whether you’re managing a station, closing your next big contract, or captivating audiences with your charisma, The 2024 Challenge will cover it.