Blast From The Past: Bob May, 1971

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Bob May’s college radio days at Northwest Missouri State University’s KDLX-AM in Maryville circa 1971.

Bob went on to serve as Director of Sales at Legend Communications in Galipolis, OH, and as General Manager at KDKD-AM/FM in Clinton, MO. He also owned two Oklahoma radio stations, KVIN-AM and KGND, between 1989 and 1991. His radio career also took him to Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Virginia.

Thanks, Bob! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.