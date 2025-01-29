Akins, Carpenter, and Clawson Join CRS 2025 Acoustic Alley

Three new names have been added to the lineup for Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, taking place February 20 at CRS 2025. Rhett Akins, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Johnny Clawson will join Old Dominion and Tyler Hubbard for the Country songwriter-focused show.

Hosted by Country Top 40’s Fitz, the night will also include Radio Ink’s presentation of the Top PDs in Country Radio for 2025.

Georgia native Rhett Akins launched his career in 1994 with Decca Records, scoring hits such as the No. 1 single “That Ain’t My Truck.” He has since penned more than 36 number 1 hits for artists like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Jon Pardi. Akins has received multiple CMA Triple Play Awards, been named ACM Songwriter of the Decade, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Mackenzie Carpenter, a rising star from Hull, GA, first gained recognition as a co-writer on Lily Rose’s No. 1 hit “Villain.” She has since penned tracks like Megan Moroney’s “I’m Not Pretty” and “28th of June,” while launching her own artist career.

Johnny Clawson, co-wrote Blake Shelton’s “Texas” and Ella Langley’s “weren’t for the wind.” His songwriting credits span cuts by Lauren Alaina, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, and more. Clawson’s own releases, including “Time Is Money,” have earned recognition, including a feature on Bobby Bones’ Top 30 Countdown.

Drake Hyde, winner of the Loot8 virtual singer/songwriter competition, will also take the stage.

While advance registration for CRS 2025 has closed, on-site registration will be available starting February 19. More details can be found on the CRS site.