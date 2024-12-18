CRS 2025 Launches Inaugural Country Songwriter Competition

Country Radio Seminar has announced a virtual singer/songwriter competition to discover the next wave of country music talent. The winner will get to perform alongside Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, and Old Dominion at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley during CRS 2025.

The competition, in collaboration with LOOT8, will feature four live-streamed preliminary rounds on January 7, 8, 14, and 15. The Grand Finals are scheduled for January 22. In addition to the performance opportunity at CRS 2025, the grand prize includes cash rewards, professional judging, and global exposure.

Eligible participants must perform original songs, hold full rights to their music, and enter as solo artists or duos. Contestants can register and find detailed guidelines on the LOOT8 website.

Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, hosted by Fitz from Country Top 40, is a hallmark of CRS, offering an intimate, “in the round” setting for top Country artists to share stories behind their hits. Last year featured artists like Keith Urban and Jason Aldean. The show also includes the annual recognition of Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors in Country Radio.

As for other musical performances, CRS 2025 will bring back the New Faces of Country Music showcase, along with performances from numerous other artists. Registration is now open for the event, running Wednesday, February 19, through Friday, February 21, at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.