100.5 The Vibe Warms Hampton Roads Families with 200+ Coats

Max Media’s 100.5 The Vibe (WVBW) concluded its first-ever Vibe Coat Closet Winter Coat Drive, collecting over 200 coats for ECHO Family Care Center to help foster children and families in Norfolk and Hampton Roads.

100.5 The Vibe Program Director and On-Air Personality Tone Hollywood said, “This is what unity in the community is all about. It makes me feel great to know the citizens of Hampton Roads were willing to help us and our partner ECHO Family Care collect winter coats for the boys and girls in the Hampton Roads Foster Care Program.”

Max Media Hampton Roads Director of Marketing & Promotions Joe Amado added, “This incredible outpouring of support showcases the heart of our listeners and the power of coming together for a worthy cause. We’re proud to work alongside ECHO Family Care Center and do our part in making a difference for children and families in foster care.”

