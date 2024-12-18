Mondragon to Oversee Discipleship Efforts at Pillar Media Stations

Pillar Media has announced Chad Mondragon as its new Director of Discipleship, overseeing its portfolio of stations in New York City, Cincinnati, and Denver. Mondragon will lead efforts to create digital content that fosters spiritual growth.

In his role, Mondragon will collaborate with programming and digital teams to develop content, bringing extensive experience, having served as Senior Director of Ministry Innovation at Hope Media Group for five years and holding over a decade of pastoral leadership experience.

Pillar operates STAR 99.1 (WAWZ), STAR 93.3 (WAKW), STAR 101.5 (KSRC), The New Flo 107.1 (KFCO), and AM910 (KPOF).

Pillar Media Executive Director Art Garza said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Chad and have him lead our new Discipleship Department. We eagerly anticipate that Chad’s media experience paired with his heart and gift for connecting people to the Gospel of Jesus Christ will develop life-changing content that grows our audience’s relationship with Christ.”

Mondragon, who will be based in the STAR 93.3 Cincinnati office, shared, “God’s direction in our lives is always centered on building His Kingdom and not a brand. My passion is to help people draw closer to Jesus, foster deeper connections with one another, and bridge the gap for those who feel isolated from the Church. I’m thrilled to join this incredible team at Pillar Media to create resources and opportunities that inspire deeper faith and cultivate meaningful, Christ-centered community.”

Pillar Media operates as a division of Pillar Ministries, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging people to grow their relationship with Jesus through media.