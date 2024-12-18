Michael J To Replace DeYoung for Mornings on Baltimore’s WPOC

iHeartMedia Baltimore has announced that afternoon host Michael J will take over as morning host for 93.1 WPOC on January 6. He will co-host The Michael J Morning Show alongside Bethany Linderman, currently a morning co-host with Laurie DeYoung.

DeYoung will conclude her 39-year tenure as WPOC’s morning host this week as she is removed from the position. Jeff St. Pierre, Linderman’s current co-host, will transition to hosting the afternoon drive show.

Michael J, a Baltimore native, has been hosting afternoons on WPOC for 25 years and will continue his midday show on 98.7 WMZQ in Washington, D.C. Additionally, his voice can be heard on iHeartMedia country stations across the nation.

iHeartMedia Region Senior Vice President of Programming Jeff Kapugi commented, “Michael was born and raised in Baltimore and has been hosting afternoons on WPOC for 25 years. I am excited to pair him with Bethany in the morning and watch them go. I feel like this new lineup on WPOC has all the right talent in all the right places.”

Michael J stated, “As a Baltimore Boy, to quarterback mornings on THE station I grew up listening to as a kid with my granddad who was a Country superfan, I’m truly living the dream!”