What’s Next for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act?

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act’s failure to advance this year may prove to be a temporary delay as supporters prepare to renew their efforts with new Congressional leadership in 2025 as core changes may reinvigorate the Act’s legislative journey.

The Act, which would mandate automakers include AM radio in all new vehicles due to its critical role in emergency communication, stalled under the current Senate majority. Despite bipartisan backing and strong support from Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has yet to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote since it passed out of committee in July 2023.

Should the Act restart its legislative process in the new Congress, optimism for its success may rise with Republicans in control of the Senate. Prominent broadcast attorney Frank Montero recently shared his regulatory outlook with Radio Ink, saying, “I would feel optimistic about the AM Act’s chances under a Republican-led Senate.”

The transition in Senate leadership also brings a key change in committee oversight. Senator Ted Cruz, who has championed the AM Act as Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, is poised to ascend to Chair. This shift could streamline the Act’s progress, especially given Cruz’s vocal support for AM radio.

Then there is pledged support from President-elect Trump. On February 22, Trump publicly endorsed protecting AM radio during the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, TN.

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) retiring after decades in leadership, South Dakota Senator John Thune will assume the role of Senate Majority Leader in the 119th Congress. At Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2025, NAB President Curtis LeGeyt praised Thune’s leadership and emphasized his proven commitment to broadcasters’ priorities in Washington, saying Thune will be “a tremendous leader.”

While the AM Act’s future hinges on the changing political dynamics, broadcasters, and supporters remain hopeful that new leadership in the Senate will provide the momentum needed to finally pass the measure.

The 119th Congress will convene on January 3.