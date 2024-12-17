Budget Cuts Putting An End To 39-Year Baltimore Morning Show

Laurie DeYoung will wrap up her more than 39-year run as morning host on iHeartMedia’s 93.1 WPOC in Baltimore at the end of the week. “I’m not retiring, it was not my decision,” Laurie said in response to a comment on her show’s Facebook page.

DeYoung has been a staple of Baltimore radio since joining WPOC in September 1985. She got her start at WMUZ in Detroit in 1975, working in several markets in between – including KBST in San Diego, WKLQ in Grand Rapids, and WSHN in Fremont. She was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2010 and is a multiple-time nominee for the Radio Hall of Fame.

She added that fans will still hear her voice on the station, saying, “Starting in February I’ll do a short week-end show. I’ll also be at some station events here and there possibly. There have been several budget cuts in the company, I am not the only one.”

In November, ahead of its Q3 earnings call, iHeartMedia conducted substantial layoffs, including multiple on-air talent, programmers, and regional and market leaders. Those changes are expected to save iHeart $150 million.

WPOC has not released any plans for who will replace Laurie DeYoung in the morning slot.