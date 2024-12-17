New Hampshire’s ‘Greg and the Morning Buzz’ Renew iHeart Deal

iHeartMedia New Hampshire has announced a five-year contract extension for Greg and the Morning Buzz, the long-running morning show featuring Greg Kretchmar, Laura Boyce, Kayla Winsor, Scott “Roadkill” McMullen, and Kelly Brown.

The show, which began in 1987 in Portsmouth, continues to entertain audiences on 100.3 WHEB in Portsmouth and Rock 101 (WGIR) in Manchester. Beyond the airwaves, Greg and the Morning Buzz have made a sizeable impact on the community. Through their Lend a Helping Can campaign and events like The Buzz Ball, the team has raised more than $3 million to support 12 agencies across New Hampshire and Vermont.

Kretchmar commented, “2025 will mark my 41st year on the radio. We’re all thrilled to keep doing what we love – connecting with our audience and making them part of our family. Scott, Laura, Kayla, Kelly, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

iHeartMedia New England Area President Sean Davey stated, “Greg, Laura, Kayla, Scott, and Kelly embody the spirit of what radio is all about. They bring joy, laughter, and compassion to our listeners every morning, and I’m thrilled they’ll continue to do so for the next five years.”

Retired iHeart New Hampshire Market President Joe Graham added, “Greg, Laura, Kayla, Scott, and Kelly are more than radio personalities; they’re part of the fabric of our community. I couldn’t be happier to see them continue this incredible journey.”