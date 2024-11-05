Major Management Cuts Across iHeart In Q4 RIF

Ahead of its Q3 earnings call on Thursday, iHeartMedia is conducting significant layoffs – including multiple Market Managers – affecting clusters from Honolulu to Boston. Cuts began on Friday, with new names being added this week.
Senior VP/Programming for Des Moines, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and North Dakota Greg Chance was named in the RIF. Chance managed programming for more than 20 stations across various formats, including music, talk, and news. He rejoined iHeart in 2023 after serving as SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Diamond Oil. Previously, he spent over 17 years with iHeart as Program Director and Senior VP/Programming, where he launched Des Moines’ Kiss FM (KKDM) in 1999.
Boston Region President Alan Chartrand has been let go after ten years in the position. He previously served as the cluster’s Vice President of Sales and has been an active figure in the market since the 1980s.
Raleigh Market President Michael Burger also exits the company. He has led Raleigh since 2021 after a stint as VP of Sales in St. Louis.
Orlando Senior Promotions Manager Glory Langston announced her cut on Instagram. Langston has been with iHeart for nearly two decades.
As for Program Directors, ALT 104.5 (WRFF) PD Mike Kaplan has been confirmed let go in Philadelphia and WFLA and WDAE PD John Mamola is out in Tampa. On-air personalities are being let go en masse, with the RIF affecting talent in at least fifteen markets.
Anyone thinking a full-time radio career is still viable is just nuts. Ears and eyes are online, and that’s where the $ is going. Also, the goofy 12 second song intro breaks while trying to be a comedian has also ended. Simply, companies realize that they get no ROI for employing silliness.
When I worked at R&R in the mid 80’s, we were owned for a few years by Westwood One. Since WONE was a major player in the radio industry, it was always a juggling act for our editors to decide how and where to cover a Westwood One story. Well, now iHeart owns Inside Radio and has for quite a while. I always felt they were pretty fair in their coverage of iHeart. But when I clicked on the Inside Radio website this morning, I noticed that they have completely ignored the iHeart layoffs story.
And Pittman still making millions
Pittman loves the holidays… it’s a tradition now for him/Pittman to fire as many people now during the holidays as possible. Lol.
Pittman hasn’t made one penny in profit for Clear Channel/iHeart since he started there over a decade ago. He’s pulling off one of the biggest con acts in history. Gotta give him that!!!
I Hate ruins the industry and now continues to ruin lives. Just another reminder that radio is the industry where the C students flocked.
Lol. Yesterday a BS article said to buy the crappy iheart stock. What a joke!!! It will be less than a $1 very soon again. My advice again is to SHORT all radio stocks!!! Been making millions on it!!! Iheart is pathetic!!!
Smart to do when the news will be dominated by the election. Impact of both will be felt forever.
GOD Bless America and Individuals adversely impacted by the “suits” who continue to destroy our industry.
Good time to ask yourself if those suits are who you want running the country and overseeing social security and medicare.