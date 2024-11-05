Major Management Cuts Across iHeart In Q4 RIF

Ahead of its Q3 earnings call on Thursday, iHeartMedia is conducting significant layoffs – including multiple Market Managers – affecting clusters from Honolulu to Boston. Cuts began on Friday, with new names being added this week.

Senior VP/Programming for Des Moines, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and North Dakota Greg Chance was named in the RIF. Chance managed programming for more than 20 stations across various formats, including music, talk, and news. He rejoined iHeart in 2023 after serving as SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Diamond Oil. Previously, he spent over 17 years with iHeart as Program Director and Senior VP/Programming, where he launched Des Moines’ Kiss FM (KKDM) in 1999.

Boston Region President Alan Chartrand has been let go after ten years in the position. He previously served as the cluster’s Vice President of Sales and has been an active figure in the market since the 1980s.

Raleigh Market President Michael Burger also exits the company. He has led Raleigh since 2021 after a stint as VP of Sales in St. Louis.

Orlando Senior Promotions Manager Glory Langston announced her cut on Instagram. Langston has been with iHeart for nearly two decades.

As for Program Directors, ALT 104.5 (WRFF) PD Mike Kaplan has been confirmed let go in Philadelphia and WFLA and WDAE PD John Mamola is out in Tampa. On-air personalities are being let go en masse, with the RIF affecting talent in at least fifteen markets.