Chet Buchanan Show Fills 42 Trucks with Toys for Vegas Families

Audacy Las Vegas’ 98.5 KLUC concluded its 26th annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, collecting 42 Coca-Cola trucks filled with toys, 7,674 bicycles, and $786,894 in cash and gift cards to benefit Help of Southern Nevada.

Donations were gathered as Buchanan broadcast live from the station’s signature “Big Twenty Foot Scaffold,” where he lived from December 5 to December 16. He encouraged locals not only just to give generously, but to volunteer during the toy distribution process to experience firsthand how the donations positively impact local families.

Buchanan commented, “You’ll see first-hand how Toy Drive impacts, affects and changes lives for parents every bit as much as kids, if not more. As we always say, you never know who you are helping. It’s a hand up, not a handout.”

Audacy Las Vegas Senior Vice President and Market Manager Gina Massenzi added, “A simple act of kindness goes a long way, and it multiplies in the midst of the holiday season. I’m moved by our community’s generosity, sponsors’ selflessness, staff’s dedication, and volunteers’ enthusiasm for our annual toy drive.”

