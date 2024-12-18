ESPN New York 880 To Debut All-Local Weekday Programming

Good Karma Brands’ ESPN New York 880 is making a historic programming overhaul following its move to the 880 AM signal, previously home to the iconic all-news station WCBS. Starting January 6, the station will debut its first-ever all-local weekday lineup.

The day, offering 13 consecutive hours of New York-focused sports programming, begins with DiPietro & Rothenberg continuing in the morning slot. Chris Carlin and Bart Scott will reunite for middays, bringing Carlin’s years of experience in New York sports and Scott’s dynamic insights as a former NFL Pro Bowler and Jets linebacker to mid-mornings.

Michael Kay, the TV voice of the New York Yankees, will host The Michael Kay Show in a new early afternoon timeslot as previously revealed under a new multi-year agreement with ESPN. Kay will continue his YES Network duties alongside his radio role. Replacing Kay for afternoon drive is Don, Hahn & Rosenberg. Hosted by longtime ESPN New York host Don La Greca, Knicks analyst Alan Hahn, and Hot 97 DJ and WWE personality Peter Rosenberg, the show had its soft launch on December 16.

Dan Graca will remain in his late-night slot with The Dan Graca Show, airing around primetime games featured on the station. ESPN New York serves as the radio home for the New York Mets, Knicks, Rangers, NBA Finals, and World Series.

In August, Good Karma Brands expanded its presence in the NYC market by entering a Local Marketing Agreement with Audacy to operate 880 AM. This moved the station from its longstanding all-news format to ESPN New York sports programming under the new call letters WHSQ.

ESPN Executive Vice President David Roberts “This historic lineup underscores our commitment to delivering engaging, locally focused content to New York sports fans. With iconic voices like Michael Kay, the reunion of Chris Carlin and Bart Scott, and the debut of our new afternoon show, we’re excited to provide analysis and conversations that capture the passion of New York sports.”