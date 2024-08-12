Journalism ‘Headwinds’ To End News Format On NYC’s WCBS 880

After more than a half-century of serving New York City with all-News programming and information, 880 WCBS-AM will be leaving the format as Audacy hands the heritage station to Craig Karmazin’s Good Karma Brands under a Local Marketing Agreement.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes. The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact.”

Effective August 26, Good Karma will take over the programming responsibilities, transitioning the station to ESPN New York and moving away from the current WCBS all-news format. While Audacy will maintain ownership of the frequency, it is seeking FCC approval to leave the historic call letters and rebrand the station as WHSQ-AM.

Audacy plans to concentrate its News efforts in the market on 1010 WINS-AM. The station has been focusing on growth after branding itself “1010 [email protected] FM” using its FM simulcast in October 2022.

Good Karma also owns WEPN-AM in the market, which carries ESPN New York. The move comes as Good Karma ends its LMA with Emmis Corporation for 98.7 on the FM dial in NYC, which was due to conclude by August 31 as Emmis plans to sell the signal.

Maybe most importantly for Good Karma under the agreement is the continuation of New York Mets broadcasts on 880 AM. Karmazin had previously sought out a Major League Baseball broadcast deal for WEPN which never came to fruition. Audacy New York will retain Mets game audio streaming via the Audacy app.

To commemorate the legacy of WCBS 880, a special live broadcast, WCBS 880 News: The People, the Moments, and the Events that Shaped our Lives, featuring interviews and historical clips celebrating the station’s impact.

Oliviero added, “If it happened in New York or the world, you heard about it on WCBS 880. Today, 1010 [email protected], equally iconic, moves forward as New York’s only 24/7 all-news station with the best distribution platform, the largest audience and the most recognized brand in the industry. All-news is a pillar of Audacy, and this decision, though difficult, fortifies that leadership position for generations to come.”