Journalism ‘Headwinds’ To End News Format On NYC’s WCBS 880

After more than a half-century of serving New York City with all-News programming and information, 880 WCBS-AM will be leaving the format as Audacy hands the heritage station to Craig Karmazin’s Good Karma Brands under a Local Marketing Agreement.
Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes. The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact.”
Effective August 26, Good Karma will take over the programming responsibilities, transitioning the station to ESPN New York and moving away from the current WCBS all-news format. While Audacy will maintain ownership of the frequency, it is seeking FCC approval to leave the historic call letters and rebrand the station as WHSQ-AM.
Audacy plans to concentrate its News efforts in the market on 1010 WINS-AM. The station has been focusing on growth after branding itself “1010 [email protected] FM” using its FM simulcast in October 2022.
Good Karma also owns WEPN-AM in the market, which carries ESPN New York. The move comes as Good Karma ends its LMA with Emmis Corporation for 98.7 on the FM dial in NYC, which was due to conclude by August 31 as Emmis plans to sell the signal.
Maybe most importantly for Good Karma under the agreement is the continuation of New York Mets broadcasts on 880 AM. Karmazin had previously sought out a Major League Baseball broadcast deal for WEPN which never came to fruition. Audacy New York will retain Mets game audio streaming via the Audacy app.
To commemorate the legacy of WCBS 880, a special live broadcast, WCBS 880 News: The People, the Moments, and the Events that Shaped our Lives, featuring interviews and historical clips celebrating the station’s impact.
Oliviero added, “If it happened in New York or the world, you heard about it on WCBS 880. Today, 1010 [email protected], equally iconic, moves forward as New York’s only 24/7 all-news station with the best distribution platform, the largest audience and the most recognized brand in the industry. All-news is a pillar of Audacy, and this decision, though difficult, fortifies that leadership position for generations to come.”
Well Jeez, if Mark Baum relies on the internet for his news, that settles it! And “1010 WINS at 92.3 a.k.a. Channel 222 if you’re an Engineering Geek” hasn’t got a prayer either.
Oh wait, yes it does. Audacy New York’s Middle Management Schmuck Downstairs has spent at least a year starving and declawing WCBS 880 and deliberately turning it into unlistenable Shite (“Solid Gold News all night long! You liked it ONCE..!”), in order for his simulcasting baby (which he’s babysat for decades without having to do any actual “work”) to broadcast All News in New York City with no competition. And to make room for The Best Little Whorehouse In Philadelphia to rent out its 50KW single-stick room to the highest bidder. Not that there were many.
Boy. Didn’t see THAT coming. Unless you were paying attention or something.
I was listening a few weeks ago and Wayne Cabot ,morning anchor, Craig Allen .weather, and Tom Kaminsky ,traffic , were discussing how they all had been there for 25+ years. Wonder if they knew then.
More accurately, the “headwinds facing local journalism nationwide” have absolutely nothing to do with it. It’s because nobody listens to AM anymore, and especially not for their news content, so it makes no sense to continue employing both a full newsroom staff AND a full radio station staff. Just LMA it out to someone who can throw network programming on the signal like every other mostly-abandoned AM station in the world and let them milk the cow dry.
That’s what’s happening here.
I was wondering for a long time how two all-news stations could exist in the same market, especially when both were sold to the same owner! Sad to see the old CBS O & O’s call sign heading to the dustbin of history. Also, WINS’s night pattern is due east into Manhattan from New Jersey and out to the Atlantic Ocean while WCBS, is omnidirectional covering much of the US day and night with its tower adjacent to Long Island Sound from High Island in the Bronx. The 880 frequency produces a better groundwave than 1010. So, what was Audacity thinking?