Kendra Carr Joins KRCC For Morning Edition in Southern Colorado

Colorado Public Radio and Colorado Springs’ KRCC have announced the appointment of Kendra Carr as the new local host for NPR’s Morning Edition. Carr comes from Interlochen Public Radio in Michigan where she previously hosted All Things Considered.

At Interlochen Public Radio, she led the “Our Global Neighborhood” series, where she explored the lives of global residents in northern Michigan, and the podcast Stories That Heal, which delves into the therapeutic power of musical creativity. Before her career in public radio, Carr worked as a social worker and in commercial radio.

KRCC Managing Editor Andrea Chalfin said, “She will be a strong companion for our listeners, bringing you news from NPR, KRCC and CPR every weekday morning.”

Kendra Carr added, “News happens locally, and Colorado is such a beautiful place containing a variety of stories that I look forward to sharing,” she said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to raise up Southern Colorado voices.”