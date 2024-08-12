iHeartMedia Welcomes Angela Reed as New SVP of Inside Sales

iHeartMedia has appointed Angela Reed as the new Senior Vice President of its Inside Sales Division. Reed steps into the position vacated by Chuck Deskins, who retired at the end of last year after leading the division since 2019.

She will oversee the company’s portfolio of broadcast, events, digital, and podcast products across all regions, with a team of nearly 100 full-time employees and over 75 Account Executives. Reed will report directly to Julie Donohue, the President of Multimarket Partnerships at iHeartMedia.

Reed moves to iHeartMedia following numerous stints in sales leadership. Her previous roles include Chief Sales Officer at mobile device system software company Miradore and Vice President of Customer Success at KnowBe4. Additionally, she served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Time Doctor.

Julie Donohue commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Angela and her extensive experience to iHeartMedia. We know she’ll make an immediate positive impact as SVP of our Inside Sales Division, a key role in keeping our company thriving and broadening our reach even further. I’d also like to thank Chuck Deskins for his incredible contributions to the company and for helping us find the perfect fit for this role.”

Angela Reed shared, “I am thrilled to join iHeartMedia as Senior Vice President of Inside Sales. This opportunity allows me to merge my passion for strategic sales leadership with iHeartMedia’s innovative approach to media solutions. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at iHeartMedia and drive transformative growth in the ever-evolving media landscape.”