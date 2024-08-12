Monique Jordan Takes Over Memphis Middays at 103.5 WRBO

Monique Jordan has moved to Memphis to be the midday host for Cumulus Media’s 103.5 WRBO. Jordan makes the step up from Cumulus’ Birmingham, AL, cluster, where she was Promotions Director and on-air talent at Hot 107.7 (WUHT).

103.5 WRBO Program Director Lou Bennett said, “After a long search, we welcome Monique Jordan, who brings a dynamic on-air presence, deep passion for music, and a commitment to the station’s success through engaging content, exceptional communication, and creativity. Monique is a true professional and the perfect fit for the WRBO brand and the vibe of the Memphis community!”

Monique Jordan remarked, “I want to thank Cumulus Birmingham VP/Market Manager James Robinson and PD Tasha Simone for giving me the opportunity to return to the Cumulus family in the city of Birmingham. A special thanks to Kenny Smoov for having faith in my ability to perform in a bigger market. Last but certainly not least, a huge thanks to Lou Bennett and Cumulus Memphis VP/Market Manager Morgan Bohannon for warmly welcoming me and allowing me to display my talent in the Memphis market.”