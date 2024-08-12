Wall Street Uncertainly Leads To Muted Week For Radio Ads

The national radio advertising landscape saw a slight cooling this past week as economic fears grew in the face of market turbulence, despite a stronger-than-usual performance from one of the industry’s top advertisers.

From August 5 to August 11, Progressive Insurance was again the top advertiser on national radio according to Media Monitors charts, with a massive 66,099 spots. This is almost 10,000 spots above their typical weekly average. They led the week by a long shot, more than doubling the 33,047 ads played by second-place finisher ZipRecruiter.

The job-finder app leaped from tenth, perhaps also capitalizing on financial anxieties.

With 32,392 spots, T-Mobile slipped one place to the third spot. Grainger made an impressive entry into the top five, airing 32,159 spots, and Bank of America maintained its number five spot, broadcasting 31,827 spots.

As for advertisers to watch, Famous Footwear and Macy’s had major spend increases as Back-to-School shopping reaches its zenith for the year. Lowe’s and The Home Depot both fell out of the top ten this week, likely as both prepare for the major ad blitz that precedes the Labor Day holiday weekend.