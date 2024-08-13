Lamar Smith Rises To Beasley Director of Corporate Engineering

Beasley Media Group has promoted its Vice President of Engineering Lamar Smith to the position of Director of Corporate Engineering, effective September 1. Smith, who joined Beasley in 2011, will oversee engineering operations for the company’s 57 radio stations.

Smith will continue to operate out of Charlotte, NC.

Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Lamar’s commitment, dedication and experience are exactly what we need as the organization continues to evolve and innovate into the future.”

Lamar Smith added, “Many thanks to Caroline and the Beasley family for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to being able to lead the engineering division as the company continues to evolve for years to come.”