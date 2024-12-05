Michael Kay Making Solo Move to Middays at ESPN New York

After more than two decades of afternoon radio in New York City, The Michael Kay Show is coming to a close on December 13. However, the longtime broadcaster and TV voice of the New York Yankees won’t be far away – he’s moving to ESPN New York middays, solo.

Per a report from The Athletic, Kay will step away from the afternoon slot starting January 6 out of a desire for a more manageable schedule. He will continue with work with the Yankees on YES Network.

There have been rumors that Kay was considering retiring from ESPN New York altogether, especially around his contract with the station expired in September 2023.

Kay’s co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg will remain in the afternoon lineup, joined by Alan Hahn. Hahn currently co-hosts middays with former NFL player Bart Scott. Scott, in turn, will shift to mid-mornings alongside Dan Graca. This schedule adjustment will bump Mike Greenberg’s syndicated show from WEPN-AM.

In August, Good Karma Brands expanded its presence in the NYC market by entering a Local Marketing Agreement with Audacy to operate 880 AM, formerly WCBS. This move transitioned the station from its longstanding all-news format to ESPN New York sports programming under the new call letters WHSQ.