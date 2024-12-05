Kevin Kietzman Is ‘Uncanceled’ In Kansas City Radio Comeback

Five years after Kevin Kietzman was fired from his show on WHB-AM for inflammatory comments about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he’s back on the air at Cumulus Media’s KCMO-AM. Kietzman’s new show, Kevin Kietzman Uncanceled, debuted this week.

Kietzman spent more than 20 years at WHB, before he linked Reid’s management of players to his family struggles, including the loss of Reid’s son Garrett to a drug overdose in 2012 and another son, Britt, who served jail time in 2007 but has since joined Reid’s coaching staff.

Since his dismissal, he has hosted the podcast Kevin Kietzman Has Issues.

Cumulus Kansas City Regional Vice President Donna Baker said, “Under Pete’s leadership, KCMO Talk Radio is one of the fastest-growing stations in the Midwest. Kevin’s passion and commitment to his craft make him the perfect fit for the KCMO Talk Radio audience and our client partners.”

KCMO Program Director and Morning Show Host Pete Mundo commented, “During my years in Kansas City, we have delivered on our promise, ‘If it’s happening IN KCMO, it’s ON KCMO.’ Few broadcasters have entertained and informed Kansas City listeners like Kevin Kietzman. Kevin’s ability to engage fans, whether discussing our championship sports teams, local news, national politics, or pop culture, makes him an ideal addition to KCMO Talk Radio.”

Kietzman commented, “It’s great to be back on radio, but even better to be part of something as exciting as KCMO Talk Radio, now on 95.7 FM. I’ve known Pete Mundo for years, and nobody in KC media works harder or is more dedicated to serving listeners than Pete and the management team at Cumulus Media.”

Kietzman added, “These are historic times. Americans have spoken loudly that we are a free speech society, and we have the most popular sports team in the world in our city. I can’t wait to be back on air to talk about it all. I look forward to hearing from so many of you that have listened throughout the years. Let’s go!”