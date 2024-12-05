Charleston Radio Mourns ‘Two Girls & a Guy’ Host Mike Edwards

Charleston morning host Mike Edwards, known for his years as a co-host on Mix 95.9‘s Two Girls & a Guy, has died. Saga Communications confirmed Edwards’ passing on Thursday. He was also the station’s Program Director.

Edwards began his radio career at age 14 at a community station in Pocahontas County, WV. He joined Charleston’s 95SX as Program Director in 1994 and became a co-host on Two Girls & a Guy in 1999 alongside Brooke Ryan and Tanya Brown.

After stints in other markets, Edwards returned to Charleston in 2014, reuniting with Ryan and Brown on Mix 95.9. The trio continued to entertain and engage Lowcountry audiences with great success. Edwards earned multiple “Charleston’s Best Of” awards for Best Radio Morning Show and Local Radio Personality. He was also a passionate advocate for the Charleston Animal Society and Charleston Pride Week.

Charleston Radio Group President Paul O’Malley said, “Mike was an amazing person, beloved by his coworkers, listeners, and our entire organization. He will be truly missed by those fortunate to have crossed his path.”