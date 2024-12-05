Lambert Takes Houston Region Top Role for iHeart

There is a new Region President for iHeartMedia Houston, and it is a Louisiana native who has been associated with the nation’s biggest owner of radio stations since 2000.

Paul Lambert has taken the newly created post, rising from SVP/Sales in Houston, and he’ll report to iHeartMedia Division President Eddie Martiny.

Lambert will work closely with the sales, programming and digital teams in the market and will also have direct oversight of the respective sales teams.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Paul for over 20 years; I have witnessed him excel in numerous management roles and his track record has been remarkable,” Martiny said. “I am confident that Paul’s knowledge and leadership skills will allow iHeart Houston to continue its winning ways.”

Lambert started as an account executive and rose through the ranks, working as Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager and Director of Sales. He commented, “Under Eddie’s leadership, iHeartMedia Houston has had an almost unmatched winning record. I’m honored to carry the torch on behalf of our wonderful clients and the amazing team of iHeart individuals who make magic happen every day.”