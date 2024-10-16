iHeartMedia Names New Division Presidents as McConnell Retires

iHeartMedia Division and Region President Tom McConnell is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company, prompting another executive restructure. Now two long-serving executives, Eddie Martiny and John Karpinski, will take on Division President roles.

Martiny, currently Houston Region President, will assume responsibility as Division President for Texas markets, including San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, along with Louisiana’s New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Karpinski, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, will become Division President for markets in the Carolinas, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Kentucky. He will also continue leading iHeartMedia’s Market Tier 3 Automotive business.

The changes are part of a broader effort to decentralize decision-making under Markets Group President Hartley Adkins that was started in December 2023. Along with the appointment of five new division presidents, McConnell himself was given the division to head. He will continue to serve as a consultant following his formal retirement.

In an internal memo shared with Radio Ink, iHeartMedia stated, “The media world continues to change rapidly, and we are fully committed to leading, not following—continually strengthening our position as the audio industry leader by evolving our assets and cutting-edge technology solutions.”

“With our leadership in every aspect of the audio industry, this further modernization of our organizational structure, matched with our new technology and support, positions us even more strongly to take full advantage of our unparalleled range of assets, technologies and platforms. We’re excited for this next stage of our development and growth, and we thank you all for your dedication to our shared goals and mission.”