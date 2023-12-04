iHeart Restructures Markets Group With Five New Presidents

iHeartMedia has announced a “leadership restructuring” of its Markets Group, to focus on what it refers to as high-growth areas. The latest changes introduce five new Division Presidents to oversee these the company’s Region, Metro, and Community divisions. Bernie Weiss and Paul Corvino will lead the Region Division, while Kristin Foley, Chris Soechtig, and DJ Hodge will take charge of the Metro Division.

The restructuring follows iHeartMedia’s 2020 initiative to categorize its markets into for more efficient resource sharing.

The restructuring also includes numerous other changes. Tom McConnell, previously a Metro Division President, will now also helm a Region Division. Nick Gnau transitions from a Community Division President to a Metro Division President. Shosh Abromovich and Dan Lankford will expand their roles to include Nick Gnau’s former markets within the Community Division. Amy Leimbach moves up from Senior Vice President of Sales to President of the Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, TX markets.

Additionally, Kevin LeGrett, President of the iHeart Sports Network, will concentrate solely on expanding the company’s Political and Sports platforms, stepping away from his previous role as Division President of Los Angeles. The focus on the iHeartSports Network’s extensive reach is a key component of this strategy.

Tony Coles, already at the forefront as President of BIN: Black Information Network, will further his innovative work by also spearheading all multicultural efforts as the President of Multi-Cultural Business and Development.

The new Division Presidents will report to Hartley Adkins, President of the iHeartMedia Markets Group. Coles and LeGrett, along with Adkins, will report to Rich Bressler, President, COO, and CFO of iHeartMedia, and CEO of the iHeartMedia Multi Platform Group.

This organizational transition is set to take place over the coming weeks.