The Year That Wrapped Unraveled

(By Cameron Coats) If you spent any time on social media on Wednesday, you noticed the observance of Spotify Wrapped day. The best audio marketing campaign of the 2010s onward, the annual feature summarizes every Spotify user’s listening for the year in a sharable – usually fun – experience.

Yet for Spotify’s pièce de résistance, this year’s Wrapped was… underwhelming. To say the least.

The animations looked cheap. The games, interactivity, and hyper-personalization added in years past were missing. For once, Wrapped fell completely flat. It was like waking up Christmas morning to an unwrapped Amazon box with a note that read, “Well. Here you go.” And I’m certainly not alone in feeling robbed.

In fact, the “killer app” that turns typically passive users into enthusiastic ambassadors might end up creating more negative press than good, as attention is less on how much we all adore Chappell Roan and more on Spotify’s mass layoffs over the past year.

So, what can radio take away from Spotify’s misstep?

One big lesson: know your station or show’s “killer app” and treat it like the treasure it is. Is it that wildly popular morning show bit? Maybe it’s an annual community or charity event. It could even be your station’s ability to showcase or curate music in a way no algorithm can replicate. Whatever it is, this is what makes your station indispensable.

Identify what your audience can’t get anywhere else and protect it like your station’s survival depends on it – because it does.

It’s a mistake radio makes all too often – and one we can’t continue. Cutting corners on your “killer app” doesn’t just save money – it costs you trust, loyalty, and connection. Your killer app is only as strong as the energy and resources you pour into it. Ignore it, and you risk losing the audience you’ve worked so hard to build. And once they’re gone, it’s a lot harder to get them back.

So what does this look like? Maybe it’s consciously choosing to double down on talent. It’s also treating annual promotions like they’re brand new. The same imaging and script won’t cut it year after year after year. Keep what works but refresh the experience to make it feel exciting and relevant.

Radio’s edge has always been authenticity and connection. In a world full of distractions and endless streaming options, it’s our killer app that keeps people coming back. But as Spotify has just shown us, winning also takes consistency.

So take a good, hard look at what makes your station special. Invest in it. Protect it. And for the love of radio, don’t let complacency sneak in. Your killer app is your lifeline. Treat it like one.

Cameron Coats is the Online Editor for Radio Ink.