BIA: Digital Is The Key To Radio’s Revenue For The 2026 Election

Now that the 2024 election cycle is in the rearview mirror, broadcasters have the opportunity to assess what worked, what didn’t, and how to refine their strategies for the profitable cycles ahead in 2026 and 2028.

BIA Advisory Services VP of Forecasting and Analysis Nicole Ovadia and Silver Oak Political President Steve Passwaiter joined the BIA Leading Local Insights podcast to shed light on how broadcasters can optimize their strategies for the elections ahead.

The 2024 election saw record levels of political ad spending, with figures nearing $11 billion, according to projections by AdImpact. This represents a 20% increase from 2020, beating a year boosted by billionaire-funded primary campaigns and the Georgia Senate runoff.

Broadcast media maintained its position as the top platform for political ad spending, with steady growth in over-the-air television spending. However, newer platforms such as connected TV and over-the-top streaming – which are now part of radio’s digital sales arsenal – are quickly capturing market share. CTV/OTT spending grew substantially, with estimates nearing $1 billion, fueled by local and down-ballot races where targeted digital ads proved advantageous.

As such, broadcasters are recommended to embrace integrated advertising solutions that combine traditional and digital offerings to stay competitive.

The midterm elections in 2026 are poised to generate significant spending, with 36 governor’s races and 33 Senate seats up for grabs, many as open seats due to term limits. Competitive landscapes in key states such as Michigan, Florida, and California will likely increase the demand for both broadcast and digital advertising.

Broadcasters are also advised to prepare for shifts in buying habits, as campaigns seek to eliminate intermediaries and lower costs.

Political campaigns are increasingly leveraging earned media and digital platforms like YouTube for fundraising and engagement. However, platforms like podcasts remain underutilized due to challenges such as ad-skipping and limited direct targeting options.

The common consensus: broadcasters who invest in their digital capabilities while leveraging the unique trust and reach of traditional media will be best positioned to capture a significant share of the next political ad boom.