American Public Media Integrates Magellan AI for Digital Portfolio

American Public Media and audio analytics firm Magellan AI have signed an exclusive partnership, introducing real-time attribution and audience analytics to advertisers for APM’s slate of on-demand audio content and podcasts.

APM is in the midst of a multi-year digital transformation, focusing on modernizing its digital sales capabilities. The integration of Magellan AI’s measurement tools will allow clients to access precise insights about audience engagement without incurring additional costs.

American Public Media Group Vice President of Revenue Strategy Thomas De Napoli said, “With Magellan AI’s attribution capabilities, APM is redefining the role of public media in the digital age. This partnership unlocks a level of audience insights that are competitive with other tech and media giants, equipping our advertisers to make better data-informed decisions.”

“By bringing this technology to our clients, we’re not only enhancing the transparency of campaign impact but also affirming the distinct value of placing messages in a trusted, brand-safe environment.”

Magellan AI CEO and Co-Founder Cameron Hendrix commented, “Our partnership with APM marks a significant step forward for advanced measurement of public media. APM’s commitment to investing in industry-leading technology alongside its award-winning public radio programming and podcast content aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most accurate, reliable, and actionable insights in audio advertising.”