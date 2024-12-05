Todd Cavanah Made VP of Cumulus Media’s Classic Hits Stations

Cumulus Media has named 94.7 WLS Program Director Todd Cavanah as Vice President of Classic Hits. In this new position, he will provide strategic content guidance for the company’s 24 Classic Hits-formatted stations. He will remain in Chicago.

Cavanah joined Cumulus in October 2023 after a 33-year tenure at Audacy’s B96 (WBBM), where he became Program Director in 1993. His extensive programming experience includes leadership roles at CBS Radio Chicago and Audacy Chicago, where he oversaw US 99 (WUSN), 104.3 K-Hits (WJMK), and 104.3 Jams (WBMX).

Earlier in his career, he worked with KRXY in Denver and Elektra Records.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Todd Cavanah is a respected long-time winner, and a force of nature. He has radically re-energized WLS-FM, putting it back on top in Chicago. Todd is a natural fit to lead our Classic Hits formats, a prime example of the caliber of talent that Cumulus can bring to our most competitive markets.”

Cavanah stated, “It has been just over a year since I landed at Cumulus, and I am proud of the job our team has done taking 94.7 WLS to the top of the Chicago ratings. I am grateful to the company for allowing me the freedom to reinvent the Classic Hits format, and I’m eager to collaborate with the Cumulus fleet.”