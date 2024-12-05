Charlie Harger to Lead KIRO’s ‘Seattle’s Morning News’ In 2025

As Seattle’s Morning News co-hosts Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien prepare for retirement, KIRO Newsradio has announced that veteran journalist Charlie Harger will take over as host starting in January. Harger joined Bonneville International’s KIRO as News Director in 2021.

His career in news radio began in 1996 at Green River College’s KGRG, with later roles at KOMO-AM, where he spent nearly two decades as an editor, anchor, and street reporter. His investigative reporting has earned national and international attention, uncovering safety concerns in Boeing aircraft manufacturing, securing one of the few interviews with Green River Killer Gary Ridgway, and breaking major stories, including Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s resignation.

Ross joined KIRO Newsradio in 1978 as a news anchor after relocating from Atlanta and began hosting The Dave Ross Show in 1987. He took over as host of Seattle’s Morning News in 2013, earning five National Edward R. Murrow Awards for writing throughout his career.

O’Brien joined Ross as co-host of Seattle’s Morning News in 2014.

Harger commented, “Honestly, no one can fill Dave Ross’s shoes. He’s a legend, and I’m just honored to be stepping into this role after him. It’s a big responsibility, and I’m excited to keep the tradition going. I want to help everyone start their day a little better informed and more connected to what’s happening around us. Whether it’s breaking news or a story that makes you smile, my goal is to make sure our listeners feel ready to take on the day.”