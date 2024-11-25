Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien Bid Farewell to Seattle’s KIRO

Seattle radio staples Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien, co-hosts of Seattle’s Morning News, have announced their retirements, marking the end of an era for Bonneville International’s KIRO Newsradio. In turn, Seattle’s Morning News will introduce a new host in 2025.

Ross joined KIRO Newsradio in 1978 as a news anchor after moving from Atlanta, then began hosting The Dave Ross Show in 1987. In 2013, he took the helm of Seattle’s Morning News. His work has earned him five National Edward R. Murrow Awards for writing.

Ross remarked, “This has been a great place to work, especially with my Seattle’s Morning News family. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I know the show will continue to thrive.”

O’Brien joined Ross as co-host on Seattle’s Morning News in 2014. She said, “I’ve spent years of careful consideration and self-reflection. I don’t have an easy answer to what’s next, just a deep knowing that I’m ready to see what else life has to offer.”

KIRO Newsradio plans special on-air tributes for both Ross and O’Brien in the weeks ahead, featuring appearances and messages from colleagues and listeners. The station has invited fans to share their memories, commemorating the moments that Ross and O’Brien have shaped in their lives.