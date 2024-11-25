Massachusetts Broadcasters Honor Castiglione, LeGeyt At Gala

Retired Boston Red Sox radio voice Joe Castiglione and NAB President Curtis LeGeyt were among the honorees celebrated by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association during its annual Sound Bites conference. The event also celebrated the MBA’s 70th anniversary.

Hosted by Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Candy O’Terry, the Sound Bites conference combined education, networking, and celebration. The event featured seminars for sales and programming staff, a reception and dinner, and the annual Sound Bites Awards, highlighting the best in Massachusetts broadcasting over the past year.

The MBA presented its Broadcaster of the Year Award to Joe Castiglione, longtime WEEI Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer, who retired earlier this year after 42 seasons. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt was awarded the second annual Broadcast Champion award, recognizing his advocacy for broadcasters in Washington, DC.

Audacy’s Mix 104.1 (WWBX) and Hearst Television’s WCVB Channel 5 were named Stations of the Year, with 95.9 WATD and Western Mass News (WGGB) as runners-up.

In the Public Service Announcement category, 97.7 ACK-FM received top honors for its summer bike safety campaign. Rock 102 (WAQY) and WCVB Channel 5 earned #WeAreBroadcasters awards for Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon Food Drive and WCVB’s Boston Marathon coverage, respectively.

The full list of winners is available here.