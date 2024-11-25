FM99 and 106.9 The Fox Help Stock Hampton Roads Foodbanks

The 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, hosted by Saga Communications Hampton Roads’ FM99 (WNOR) and 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), successfully collected enough monetary donations and canned goods to provide more than 914,000 meals.

From Friday, November 22, through Sunday, November 24, donations were accepted at five locations, serving communities across Virginia and North Carolina. Everything collected for the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and the Foodbank of the Albemarle.

WNOR and WAFX General Manager Carol Commander commented, “Once again, our community has come together to help our friends and neighbors who may be in need. So many listeners, sponsors, and area businesses responded to the call and we THANK YOU! Truly an incredible outpouring of generosity of so many people here in Hampton Roads. The shelves at the Foodbank are now overflowing. The FM99 and 106.9 The Fox 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon will create more than 914,000 meals! We thank the Foodbanks and everyone who made a donation!”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.